Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte twin in maroon dresses for Christmas concert

Queen Consort Camilla, on the other hand, wore a layered white collared coat over a leopard print dress for the concert

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George for the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London (Source: AP)
The holiday season is here, and the royal family is already spreading Christmas cheer! Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, recently organised her second annual ‘Royal Carols: Together at Christmas’ concert at Westminster Abbey and the royal family members came together to support her. Keeping it holiday-ready with her undeniable royal touch, Kate turned up in a maroon dress and her little one, Princess Charlotte, made sure to twin with her mother.

Looking elegant as ever, the 40-year-old wore a long-sleeved maroon wrap dress featuring structured power shoulders and two golden button buckles above the waist. The midi dress was paired with matching pumps, gloves and a croc-embossed clutch.

Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales attends the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey. (Source: AP)

Matching with her mom, Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a maroon coat dress with a fur-trim collar. The 7-year-old teamed the outfit with black stockings and black strappy shoes.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales arriving with their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George arriving for the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service. (Source: AP)

Prince William and Prince George, too, made appearances in matching attire with both opting for long navy coats worn over crisp white shirts and blue trousers. While the Prince of Wales completed his look with a maroon tie, Prince George chose a striped blue tie.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service. (Source: AP)

Queen Consort Camilla, on the other hand, wore a layered white collared coat over a leopard print dress for the concert.

King Charles III, Camilla, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate, and the Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

The carol service paid homage to Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who passed away on September 8 at 96. “The carol service will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating legacies of humility and kindness, whilst also providing relief and comfort in times of difficulty or loss. The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none,” the press release from Kensington Palace said.

