Kate Middleton showcases her A-fashion game on the US tour with Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their three-day tour of the United States on Wednesday which will conclude with the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday evening. The Princess of Wales, in addition to her poised demeanour, is turning heads with her impeccable looks on the trip. From Burberry and Mulberry to Alexander McQueen and Chanel – Kate sure knows how to make a fashion statement without going overboard.

Marking their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth, they arrived at Boston Logan International Airport in co-ordinating attire. The Princess opted for a midnight blue Alexander McQueen suit teamed with a matching turtleneck and navy pumps. She accessorised this look with Princess Diana’s sapphire earrings.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport (John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)

For a meeting with Mayor Michelle Wu at the Boston City Hall, she wore a body-hugging tartan dress from Burberry and topped it with a green tailored Alexander McQueen coat. she rounded off this look with a mulberry bag, earrings and green pumps.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, visit Boston City Hall (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

To watch a basketball game at the TD Garden, Kate turned up in a blue-coloured Chanel tweed jacket. It with paired with black trousers, black pumps and a chained gold neckpiece.

Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey takes a photo of Prince of Wales William and Princess of Wales Kate, and Emilia Fazzalari (Jim Davis/Pool via REUTERS)

Marking her most memorable look of the tour so far, the Princess of Wales looked stunning in a purple Alexander McQueen suit for a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts. She teamed this business-chic look with a light pink pussy-bow top, purple pumps, hoop earrings and a Chanel purse.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales tour Greentown Labs for a view of green technologies developed in Somerville (Angela Weiss Pool Photo via AP)

Giving winter fashion goals, she wore a full-length woollen brown trench coat worn over a bright orange ensemble. She kept the look weather-appropriate with a matching muffler, gloves and a pair of ankle-length boots. With her hair loosely tied, she opted for a pair of subtle earrings.

Princess of Wales visits the Harbor Defenses of Boston with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, in Boston (Brian Snyder/Pool Photo via AP)

