Kate Middleton, Prince William steal the show with their outfits at rugby match in Cardiff

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, always manage to turn heads with their style, whenever they make solo or couple appearances. Something similar was seen recently when the royal couple attended the England VS Wales Six Nations rugby match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Once again, serving lessons in sustainability, Kate — who supported the England team as a patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union — wore a houndstooth Catherine Walker coat that she had previously worn during the couple’s tour of Scandinavia in 2018. The striking dress featured red buttons and a knee-length fit with full sleeves.

Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales attends the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England (Matthew Horwood/Pool via AP) Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales attends the Six Nations rugby match between Wales and England (Matthew Horwood/Pool via AP)

To accessorise this stunning look, she opted for a white Mulberry Amberley bag, a pair of Aquatalia boots, and white gold and diamond earrings. She also wore a black high-neck underneath the dress along with black gloves.

Many people found Kate’s dress to be strikingly similar to the one worn by Princess Diana at the christening of Princess Eugenie in December 1990. The late Princess of Wales had then worn it again on numerous occasions, including on an official visit to Canada in 1991.

Complementing Kate during the match was her husband Prince William who turned up to support the Wales team in a navy suit with a vibrant red scarf worn around his neck.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing during the national anthems inside the stadium before the match Action (Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers) Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing during the national anthems inside the stadium before the match Action (Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

Prior to this, Kate made an appearance while visiting the Oxford House Nursing Home to meet with staff and residents. For the occasion, she wore a beige trench coat along with a black high-neck sweatshirt and a pair of black straight-fit pants. To accessorise this sleek look, she opted for a black bag and black boots.

Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, visits Oxford House Nursing Home (Source: AP) Britain’s Kate, the Princess of Wales, visits Oxford House Nursing Home (Source: AP)

Earlier this month, she championed sustainability at the BAFTAs in an Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown that she had first worn for an event in 2019. Kate’s latest appearance featured a cinched-in waist, a deviation from her earlier look to make it look same but different. The floral shoulder detailing seen in the 2019 appearance was replaced with an elegant draping of matching white fabric. She paired her gown with opera black gloves and a black clutch.

Prince William and Kate at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Prince William and Kate at the 76th British Academy Film Awards in London (Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

