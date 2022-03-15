scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Kate Middleton offers support to Ukraine with her jewellery on Commonwealth Day

The Duchess was seen wearing a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress with oversized buttons at the service

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2022
Kate's jewellery carried a special meaning. (Source: AP)

Kate Middleton joined the royal family at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday. For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge paired her outfit with jewellery that carried a subtle message of support for Ukraine, amid the ongoing Russian invasion of the country.

The Duchess was seen wearing a royal blue Catherine Walker coat dress with oversized buttons. She had teamed the outfit with a matching head accessory and heels.

Kate and William arrive at the service. (Source: AP)

However, it was her jewellery that caught our attention as it was the royal’s mark of support towards Ukraine. Kate wore sapphire and diamond jewellery – the same pieces she previously wore while meeting Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena at Buckingham Palace in 2020.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Kate Middleton and Prince William (Source: AP)

As per reports, the jewellery set is believed to be a part of the late Princess Diana‘s collection.

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelensky and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in a tweet from their official Twitter account on February 26. “Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C,” Kensington Royal had tweeted last month.

This is not the first time the Duchess has shown her support for Ukraine with her fashion choices. Last week, she sported a Ukrainian flag pin attached to her Alexander McQueen cashmere sweater. The sweater was also in the same shade as the East-European country’s flag.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London. (Source: AP)

