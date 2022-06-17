Kate Middleton’s mother Carole wore one of her daughter’s dresses to the Royal Ascot 2022

Like daughter, like mother, we can say. Carole Middleton’s daughter Kate Middleton is married into royalty, and so, she turned to her for some fashion inspiration. Expected, since Kate’s fashion outings have always been chic and classy, without there ever being a hint of faux pas.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s mother borrowed one of her old outfits on June 14, for the first official day of this year’s Royal Ascot, which is one of Britain’s most famous horse racing events, founded in 1711 by Queen Anne.

Carole was seen in the ME+EM bubblegum pink shirt dress that her daughter had worn previously, as she went to visit one Mila Sneddon, a five-year-old girl diagnosed with leukaemia. Sneddon was a part of the Hold Still photography project started by the duchess to showcase in pictures how communities in the UK coped during peak pandemic.

The future queen’s mother, however, styled the look a tad differently. While Kate had worn her dress with a belt in a darker shade of pink, her mother wore hers with a satin belt in the same shade tied loosely at the front.

The 67-year-old, in keeping with the traditional style of the Royal Ascot, carried a black clutch and completed her look with a black fascinator which, interestingly, was previously worn by her other daughter, Pippa Middleton.

While the duchess has championed sustainability in fashion many times in the past, it is encouraging to see her mother promote it, too.

Repurpose and recycle!

