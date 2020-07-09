Kate Middleton looks lovely in a blue collared dress

Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping the community on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.
As always, the Duchess of Cambridge kept it elegant in a navy blue dress by Beulah London, which featured floral motifs and a white collar detailing. Check out some pictures below:
Today we mark the 72nd birthday of the NHS, in a year when it was needed more than ever as the nation responds to COVID-19. Today, The Duke and Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping their community. Whether you are existing staff, former staff members who came out of retirement, volunteers or key workers – we thank you for the resilience, perseverance and hope you’ve shown our nation.
Going with her signature style, she pulled her hair back in a ponytail, and opted for matching footwear, neutral makeup and a pair of diamond earrings by designer Patrick Mavros.
Earlier this week, she was seen looking pretty in a lilac sundress as she visited a children’s hospital where she helped arrange a new patio garden. The summer midi dress from Australian-Indonesian label, Faithfull, was covered with blooms and featured puffy sleeves.
🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.
The Duchess opted for gold drop earrings from Accessorize, and a pair of comfy nude wedges by London-based label Russell and Bromley. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a neutral tone makeup.
