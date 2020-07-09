Kate Middleton looks lovely in a blue collared dress

The Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to thank staff for their efforts in helping the community. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The Duchess visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital to thank staff for their efforts in helping the community. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Recently, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to thank staff for their efforts in helping the community on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service.

As always, the Duchess of Cambridge kept it elegant in a navy blue dress by Beulah London, which featured floral motifs and a white collar detailing. Check out some pictures below:

Going with her signature style, she pulled her hair back in a ponytail, and opted for matching footwear, neutral makeup and a pair of diamond earrings by designer Patrick Mavros.

Earlier this week, she was seen looking pretty in a lilac sundress as she visited a children’s hospital where she helped arrange a new patio garden. The summer midi dress from Australian-Indonesian label, Faithfull, was covered with blooms and featured puffy sleeves.

The Duchess opted for gold drop earrings from Accessorize, and a pair of comfy nude wedges by London-based label Russell and Bromley. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a neutral tone makeup.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd