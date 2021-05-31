scorecardresearch
Monday, May 31, 2021
Kate Middleton looks elegant in this tartan trench coat; can you guess the cost?

Kate Middleton wore a tartan trench coat to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh with Prince William

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 31, 2021 1:20:56 pm
kate middletonKate Middleton wearing a trench coat from Holland Cooper. (Source: coutureandroyals/Instgaram)

Kate Middleton’s elegant sartorial choices have often garnered attention. Living up to her fashion standards, the Duchess of Cambridge grabbed eyeballs once again when she recently stepped out in a Scottish-themed attire.

The 39-year-old wore a tartan trench coat to host NHS Charities Together and NHS staff at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh with Prince William.

The Duchess looked like the epitome of poise and elegance in the Holland Cooper trench coat that featured a double-breasted front and belted detail around the waist. It also had military-inspired epaulets on each shoulder. She paired it with velvet Manolo Blahnik pumps and a gold Joseph skirt.

On the same day earlier, she was also seen wearing a blazer from Cooper’s label.

The full-length Marlborough trench coat costs £849 (Rs 87,271.94) on the label’s official website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MiddletonMaven (@middletonmaven)

“We wanted to thank you (NHS) for the extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice you have shown in supporting our communities through this pandemic,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on social media.

What do you think of Kate Middleton’s look?

