scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Kate Middleton channeled the nautical spirit in a blue striped sweater, shorts for sailing event

The duchess looked ready for action as she quickly changed into the official GBR wetsuit and grey cap

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 2, 2022 8:50:06 pm
Kate Middleton never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has always impressed us with her elegant sartorial picks. And she, once again, wowed us with her style as she joined the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth to participate in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ alongside Britain’s team at the event.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Channeling nautical vibes, the duchess wore a classic navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes that she teamed with white linen shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Keeping it simple yet stylish, she chose gold earrings and minimal makeup to round off the look.

The duchess looked ready for action as she quickly changed into the official GBR wetsuit and grey cap, and joined Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, and the rest of the Great Britain crew.

Also Read |Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton advocates sustainability in a striking yellow dress

As per People magazine, at the event, Kate also met young people who were participating in the 1851 Trust’s activities to promote sustainability. The group learned about seagrass, one of the most important natural tools in countering damaging changes to our climate.

Kate is the royal patron of the 1851 Trust which works to inspire young people to explore science and technology through sport.

Kate The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal at the Wimbledon. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Recently, the duchess was seen advocating sustainability as she wore a sunny yellow dress at the Wimbledon. Kate had worn the same dress on her visit to Jamaica for the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. She accessorised the look with yellow earrings, white heels, and large sunglasses.

Also Read |Wimbledon fashion: Kate Middleton champions sustainability in blue polka dot dress
Kate The duchess attended Wimbledon women’s finals. (Source: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ Instagram )

She had also re-worn a blue polka dots dress which she had opted for during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event. The duchess has been strictly advocating the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 08:50:06 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
Explained: Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclus...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
CAA on back-burner: How Amit Shah & BJP have explained it in last two...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago

'The govt is falling': Jharkhand MLA behind FIR claimed same year ago

Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclusion of beef
Explained

Why a biryani festival in Tamil Nadu stirred a row over exclusion of beef

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, panchayat polls

Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, panchayat polls

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Fashion Design Council (FDCI), India Couture Week 2022, India Couture Week photos, showstoppers India Couture Week, celebs at India Couture Week, India Couture Week 2022 showstoppers, Bollywood celebs India Couture Week 2022, celeb fashion, fashion designers, fashion collection at India Couture Week, indian express news
ICW 2022: A fashionable roundup of all showstoppers from this year’s edition
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement