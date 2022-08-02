Kate Middleton channeled the nautical spirit in a blue striped sweater, shorts for sailing event

August 2, 2022 8:50:06 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has always impressed us with her elegant sartorial picks. And she, once again, wowed us with her style as she joined the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth to participate in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ alongside Britain’s team at the event.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
Channeling nautical vibes, the duchess wore a classic navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes that she teamed with white linen shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Keeping it simple yet stylish, she chose gold earrings and minimal makeup to round off the look.
View this post on Instagram
The duchess looked ready for action as she quickly changed into the official GBR wetsuit and grey cap, and joined Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, and the rest of the Great Britain crew.
As per People magazine, at the event, Kate also met young people who were participating in the 1851 Trust’s activities to promote sustainability. The group learned about seagrass, one of the most important natural tools in countering damaging changes to our climate.
Kate is the royal patron of the 1851 Trust which works to inspire young people to explore science and technology through sport.
Recently, the duchess was seen advocating sustainability as she wore a sunny yellow dress at the Wimbledon. Kate had worn the same dress on her visit to Jamaica for the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. She accessorised the look with yellow earrings, white heels, and large sunglasses.
She had also re-worn a blue polka dots dress which she had opted for during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event. The duchess has been strictly advocating the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for IndiaPremium
Latest News
Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan: Tripura govt to provide Tricolour to 4.5 lakh households in state
Centre’s virtual training in palliative care for North-East doctors starts in Tripura
Tanishaa Mukerji reflects on why she didn’t ‘make it’ in Bollywood, brushes off comparisons with sister Kajol
IND vs WI 3rd T20 Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma’s India lock horns with Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies
US Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, raising China tensions
‘He’s not going to stop’: Ageless wonder Sharath wins his fifth CWG gold as India defend team title
Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police
CWG 2022: A Delhi school looks forward to welcoming their champ, cricket coach and Lawn Bowls gold medallist Pinki Singh
Manipur will urge Centre for early completion of India-Myanmar border fencing: CM Biren Singh
Heart transplant survivors form human chain in Mumbai to raise awareness
Logitech and Tencent working on cloud-based handheld console
Things to remember before your next road trip