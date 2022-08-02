Kate Middleton channeled the nautical spirit in a blue striped sweater, shorts for sailing event

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has always impressed us with her elegant sartorial picks. And she, once again, wowed us with her style as she joined the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth to participate in a friendly ‘Commonwealth Race’ alongside Britain’s team at the event.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Channeling nautical vibes, the duchess wore a classic navy blue sweater with white nautical stripes that she teamed with white linen shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Keeping it simple yet stylish, she chose gold earrings and minimal makeup to round off the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

The duchess looked ready for action as she quickly changed into the official GBR wetsuit and grey cap, and joined Sir Ben Ainslie, the most successful sailor in Olympic history, and the rest of the Great Britain crew.

Also Read | Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton advocates sustainability in a striking yellow dress

As per People magazine, at the event, Kate also met young people who were participating in the 1851 Trust’s activities to promote sustainability. The group learned about seagrass, one of the most important natural tools in countering damaging changes to our climate.

Kate is the royal patron of the 1851 Trust which works to inspire young people to explore science and technology through sport.

The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal at the Wimbledon. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville) The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal at the Wimbledon. (Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville)

Recently, the duchess was seen advocating sustainability as she wore a sunny yellow dress at the Wimbledon. Kate had worn the same dress on her visit to Jamaica for the Cambridges’ royal tour of the Caribbean. She accessorised the look with yellow earrings, white heels, and large sunglasses.

Also Read | Wimbledon fashion: Kate Middleton champions sustainability in blue polka dot dress

The duchess attended Wimbledon women’s finals. (Source: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ Instagram ) The duchess attended Wimbledon women’s finals. (Source: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ Instagram )

She had also re-worn a blue polka dots dress which she had opted for during Queen Elizabeth II’s Jubilee Big Lunch event. The duchess has been strictly advocating the theme of sustainability at the prestigious tennis tournament.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!