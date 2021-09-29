Kate Middleton dazzles in a golden gown at James Bond movie premiere; see pics

At the star-studded premiere of the latest James Bond movie No Time to Die, Kate Middleton was also spotted, looking resplendent, as she walked the red carpet with Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning golden Jenny Packham gown, looking quite different from her otherwise formal appearances. The shimmering beaded gown featured a dramatic embellished long cape and a plunging neckline; it fitted the royal perfectly, accentuating her svelte frame. Take a look:

Kate Middleton and Prince William at No Time to Die premiere. (Source: Reuters) Kate Middleton and Prince William at No Time to Die premiere. (Source: Reuters)

Kate’s gown looks similar to one of Packham’s creations from her recent fall 2021 collection. The margot gown did not come with a cape, which indicates the royal’s outfit may have been customised.

The gown costs $4,200 on district5boutique.com.

Kate accessorised the gorgeous outfit with a pair of golden earrings from O’Nita and matching stilettos. She sported elegant makeup as always, and rounded off the look with swept updo.

Kate Middleton in a Jenny Packham gown. (Source: Reuters) Kate Middleton in a Jenny Packham gown. (Source: Reuters)

Mesmerised by her look, even actor Daniel Craig told her, “You look jolly lovely!” as quoted by People.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a black velvet tuxedo over a white shirt and a bow tie. He completed the look with black shoes from Arthur Sleep.

What do you think of Kate’s look?

