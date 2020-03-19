Kate Middleton goes classic with this green polka-dotted vintage dress

What do you think about her latest look? (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) What do you think about her latest look? (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Kate Middleton carries a fair bit of personality on her sleeves, and her fashion sense has fans around the world. If her style statement needs to be described in one word, then it would be elegant. Be it flowy summer dresses or monotone winter outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out. Recently, she joined her husband Prince William for a royal tour to the Emerald Isle, Ireland.

For the final day of the engagement, she went for a classic polka-dotted midi silk dress by British label Suzannah. The dress featured long puffy sleeves and a v-neck bodice attached to an A-line skirt. The monotone outfit also had white polka dots that broke the monotony. She accessorised the dress with a chunky black belt by Sezane, and paired it with black boots by Ralph Lauren.

She rounded off the look with a delicate gold necklace and went for blow-dried hair, while keping her makeup au natural with just a hint of mascara and nude pink lips.

During the tour, she went for a similar shade twice before. Prior to this, she wore a Alessandra Rich floral dress that was layered with a green trench coat.

For an evening reception, she opted for The Vampire’s Wife creation. The shimmery dress, in a flattering slim-fit design, had ruffles at the hem and sleeves. The Duchess of Cambridge completed the look with the same pair of emerald green stilettos she wore earlier in the day.

