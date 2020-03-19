Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Kate Middleton goes classic with this green polka-dotted vintage dress

Be it flowy summer dresses or monotone winter outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 19, 2020 6:20:48 pm
Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton pictures, Kate Middleton husband prince william, Kate Middleton British label Suzannah, indian express news What do you think about her latest look? (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Kate Middleton carries a fair bit of personality on her sleeves, and her fashion sense has fans around the world. If her style statement needs to be described in one word, then it would be elegant. Be it flowy summer dresses or monotone winter outfits, the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out. Recently, she joined her husband Prince William for a royal tour to the Emerald Isle, Ireland.

For the final day of the engagement, she went for a classic polka-dotted midi silk dress by British label Suzannah. The dress featured long puffy sleeves and a v-neck bodice attached to an A-line skirt. The monotone outfit also had white polka dots that broke the monotony. She accessorised the dress with a chunky black belt by Sezane, and paired it with black boots by Ralph Lauren.

Check the pictures here

She rounded off the look with a delicate gold necklace and went for blow-dried hair, while keping her makeup au natural with just a hint of mascara and nude pink lips.

View this post on Instagram

Hello Ireland! 🇮🇪🇬🇧 Dia Daoibh, daoine na hÉireann! Thank you President and Mrs Higgins (and Bród the dog 🐶) for the warm welcome for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the country, which will see them spend time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway – and highlight the many strong links shared between the UK and Ireland. Following tea with President and Mrs Higgins, The Duke and Duchess laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance – a place of reflection dedicated to those who gave their lives for Irish independence, before calling on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. The coming days will see The Duke and Duchess meet a broad range of people, including children and young people, those working in the creative arts, business and charity sectors – and are looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people. #RoyalVisitIreland

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

During the tour, she went for a similar shade twice before. Prior to this, she wore a Alessandra Rich floral dress that was layered with a green trench coat.

For an evening reception, she opted for The Vampire’s Wife creation. The shimmery dress, in a flattering slim-fit design, had ruffles at the hem and sleeves. The Duchess of Cambridge completed the look with the same pair of emerald green stilettos she wore earlier in the day.

