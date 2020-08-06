Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a floral face mask; check out the cost

Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a pink floral face mask. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram) Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a pink floral face mask. (Source: kensingtonroyal/Instagram)

Kate Middleton recently stepped out to visit a baby bank — which provides essential baby items to vulnerable families — in South Yorkshire.

“To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK,” Kensington Palace wrote on their official Instagram handle.

What caught our eyes was the floral face mask that the Duchess of Cambridge wore. This was the first time she was seen at a royal event in a mask.

The designer face mask is made from a Liberty London printed fabric called “pepper liberty”. The pink floral pattern is synonymous with the luxury department store. It is a double-layered cotton mask with an extra layer of semi-permeable non-woven material to prevent the germs from spreading. The ear loops are elastic while the mask comes with five filter refills.

The face mask has since become quite popular and has sold out.

Wondering how much it costs? Kate’s face mask is £15 (Rs 1480) form online boutique Amaia. It is currently available in children’s size for £12 (Rs 1,184).

The official website of Amaia also mentioned that 30 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the mask would go to NHS (National Health Service) Charities Together that represents the work of more than 140 member-NHS charities.

