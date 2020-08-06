Kate Middleton stepped out wearing a floral face mask; check out the cost

Kate Middleton recently stepped out to visit a baby bank — which provides essential baby items to vulnerable families — in South Yorkshire.
“To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK,” Kensington Palace wrote on their official Instagram handle.
View this post on Instagram
To help support the most vulnerable families in the UK, The Duchess of Cambridge has brought together 19 British brands and retailers to donate over 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK. The Duchess helped unpack donations at Baby Basics UK in Sheffield before talking to parents about how baby banks have provided them with invaluable support when they have needed it most. Take a look at our Story📱to see more from behind the scenes and meet some of the families supported by the extraordinary work of baby banks. Following private visits to Baby Basics West Norfolk where The Duchess heard more about the baby bank’s need for donations, she spearheaded a drive for donations of items for babies from brands and high street retailers. In total, nineteen brands have donated items to @Baby_Basics, @littlevillageHQ and @abernecessities_scio, who operate baby banks across the UK. #SupportingBabyBanks
What caught our eyes was the floral face mask that the Duchess of Cambridge wore. This was the first time she was seen at a royal event in a mask.
Read| Kate Middleton’s floral dress is a summer closet winner
The designer face mask is made from a Liberty London printed fabric called “pepper liberty”. The pink floral pattern is synonymous with the luxury department store. It is a double-layered cotton mask with an extra layer of semi-permeable non-woven material to prevent the germs from spreading. The ear loops are elastic while the mask comes with five filter refills.
The face mask has since become quite popular and has sold out.
Wondering how much it costs? Kate’s face mask is £15 (Rs 1480) form online boutique Amaia. It is currently available in children’s size for £12 (Rs 1,184).
The official website of Amaia also mentioned that 30 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of the mask would go to NHS (National Health Service) Charities Together that represents the work of more than 140 member-NHS charities.
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.