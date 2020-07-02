Kate Middleton’s floral dress is a summer closet winner

Kate Middleton likes to keep it simple, yet gives major fashion goals each time she steps out. Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen looking pretty in a lilac sundress as she visited a children’s hospital where she helped arrange a new patio garden. The summer midi dress from Australian-Indonesian label, Faithfull, was covered with blooms and featured puffy sleeves.
After doing a little research we found that a similar dress in pale blue is available for $199 (approx. Rs 15,021) on the label’s website, according to which the brand promotes ethical business and has set up their manufacturing unit in Bali to help the community there.
Check out some pictures of Kate below:
🌻 This #ChildrensHospiceWeek The Duchess of Cambridge, Royal Patron of @eachhospices since 2012, joined families to plant a garden for The Nook, one of EACH’s purpose-built hospices. Using plants bought during her visit to Fakenham Garden Centre last week, The Duchess worked alongside an EACH volunteer gardener and a family to plant a garden that will provide enjoyment for children and families. Throughout the pandemic EACH has continued to deliver end of life and emergency crisis care as well as bereavement support. Marking the end of Children’s Hospice Week, The Duchess also met with staff from EACH’s care and facilities teams to thank them for the incredible work that they do. Organised by the UK charity Together for Short Lives, Children’s Hospice Week 2020 celebrates and raise vital funds for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices — visit @togetherforshortlives to find out more.
The Duchess accessorised her look with gold drop earrings from Accessorize, and a pair of comfy nude wedges by London-based label Russell and Bromley. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a neutral tone makeup.
Earlier, before the global lockdown, she was seen in an emerald green polka dots dress, which again can be a perfect addition to your summer closet.
🤹 Joining the @galwaycircus for a spot of juggling — this year will see @Galway2020 host the European Capital of Culture on behalf of Ireland – a showcase of events highlighting the richness and diversity of Irish culture, and the country’s proud history of artistic endeavour. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event at Tribeton featuring several #Galway2020 acts, including Livefeed, Hoops and the Galway Community Circus, and met performers, young people and volunteers. #RoyalVisitIreland
The midi silk dress by British label Suzannah featured long sleeves and a v-neckline. The white polka dots broke the monotony of the outfit which was accessorised with a chunky black belt by Sezane, and paired with black boots by Ralph Lauren.
