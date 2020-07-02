Kate Middleton’s floral dress is a summer closet winner

Can you guess the price of this dress? (Source: Kensingtonroyal, Instagram/Design: Gargi Singh) Can you guess the price of this dress? (Source: Kensingtonroyal, Instagram/Design: Gargi Singh)

Kate Middleton likes to keep it simple, yet gives major fashion goals each time she steps out. Recently, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen looking pretty in a lilac sundress as she visited a children’s hospital where she helped arrange a new patio garden. The summer midi dress from Australian-Indonesian label, Faithfull, was covered with blooms and featured puffy sleeves.

After doing a little research we found that a similar dress in pale blue is available for $199 (approx. Rs 15,021) on the label’s website, according to which the brand promotes ethical business and has set up their manufacturing unit in Bali to help the community there.

Check out some pictures of Kate below:

The Duchess accessorised her look with gold drop earrings from Accessorize, and a pair of comfy nude wedges by London-based label Russell and Bromley. She styled her hair in soft curls and opted for a neutral tone makeup.

Earlier, before the global lockdown, she was seen in an emerald green polka dots dress, which again can be a perfect addition to your summer closet.

The midi silk dress by British label Suzannah featured long sleeves and a v-neckline. The white polka dots broke the monotony of the outfit which was accessorised with a chunky black belt by Sezane, and paired with black boots by Ralph Lauren.

