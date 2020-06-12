Fashion flashback: Kate Middleton cuts a pretty picture in blue dress

Kate Middleton’s fashion is all about elegance and minimalism. The Duchess of Cambridge, whose style in always on point, is mostly seen in soothing colours. Recently, on the occasion of Prince Philip’s 99th birthday, the official Instagram account of the Kensington royal posted a series of throwback pictures, in which she was seen looking as fresh as a daisy.
In the series of throwback pictures, Kate is seen in a sky blue block dress by Roksanda, that had a big coral stripe running across the waist to break the monotone. Much like always, she styled her outfit with neutral heels and a matching clutch by LK Bennett. We loved her diamond earrings and the dainty pendant from Mappin & Webb’s collection it was accessorised with. Her makeup was all about subtle, neutral undertones, a touch of mascara, blush and nude lips.
Check out the post below:
View this post on Instagram
#Flashback: 🌸4 years ago today (June 12th, 2016), The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the Royal Family to The Patron's Lunch. The Patron's Lunch was the final event in a weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen’s 90th birtday. It was a giant street party and parade that took place on The Mall in St. James' Park. The space hosted over 10.000 guests, including representatives from more than 600 charities and organisations The Queen is involved with. The Duchess was radiant in a cornflower blue and coral colour-block wool dress by @roksandailincic. The figure-hugging frock featured a knee-length, short sleeves and a zip at the back. She accessorized with her nude @lkbennettlondon 'Fern' court shoes and 'Nina' clutch bag. For jewellery, she donned her @mappinandwebb 'Empress' drop earrings and pendant necklace, made of diamonds set in white gold. I loved that whole look and I can't wait to see that beautiful dress again! ——— #lifeofaduchess #dukeandduchessofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #dukeofcambridge #princewilliam #aroyallovestory #thepatronslunch #hermajestythequeen #queenelizabethii #dukeofedinburgh #princephilip #princeharry #fbf #flashbackfriday #otd #roksanda #royalstyle #royalfashion #instaroyals #britishroyalfamily
Her outings have always compelled the fashion police to take notes, be it at red carpet events like BAFTA or country tours. Earlier, she was seen meeting the staff amid the coronavirus crisis at the London Ambulance Service control room in Croydon. For the meeting, she opted for a formal look in a pastel pink pantsuit by Marks & Spencer that was styled with a classic white t-shirt.
View this post on Instagram
Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge
What do you think about her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.