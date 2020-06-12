Fashion flashback: Kate Middleton cuts a pretty picture in blue dress

Kate looked lovely in the pictures that were shared on the occasion of Prince Philip’s 99th birthday on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. (Source: Instagram) Kate looked lovely in the pictures that were shared on the occasion of Prince Philip’s 99th birthday on the Kensington Royal Instagram account. (Source: Instagram)

Kate Middleton’s fashion is all about elegance and minimalism. The Duchess of Cambridge, whose style in always on point, is mostly seen in soothing colours. Recently, on the occasion of Prince Philip’s 99th birthday, the official Instagram account of the Kensington royal posted a series of throwback pictures, in which she was seen looking as fresh as a daisy.

In the series of throwback pictures, Kate is seen in a sky blue block dress by Roksanda, that had a big coral stripe running across the waist to break the monotone. Much like always, she styled her outfit with neutral heels and a matching clutch by LK Bennett. We loved her diamond earrings and the dainty pendant from Mappin & Webb’s collection it was accessorised with. Her makeup was all about subtle, neutral undertones, a touch of mascara, blush and nude lips.

Check out the post below:

Her outings have always compelled the fashion police to take notes, be it at red carpet events like BAFTA or country tours. Earlier, she was seen meeting the staff amid the coronavirus crisis at the London Ambulance Service control room in Croydon. For the meeting, she opted for a formal look in a pastel pink pantsuit by Marks & Spencer that was styled with a classic white t-shirt.

What do you think about her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd