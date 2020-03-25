Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Kate Middleton goes for classics and we love it

Usually seen in subtle hues and neat silhouettes, the Duchess of Cambridge looked lovely in the dress.

Published: March 25, 2020
Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton and Prince William, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton photos, Kate Middleton style, england coronavirus, covid 19 outbreak, indian express news After bring back polka dots into the picture we saw Kate Middleton in a vintage outfit. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

After acing a green polka dots dress by British label Suzannah, the Duchess of Cambridge was once again seen in a vintage outfit that featured a polka dots base by designer Oscar de le Renta. The fuchsia pink dress featured a classic vintage ruffle high neck detailing along with a black waistband that gave the outfit some structure.

The evening dress was styled with staple black pumps and a boxy clutch bag. Usually seen in subtle hues and neat silhouettes, Kate Middleton looked lovely in the midi dress.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Earlier this week, the Royal was seen at the London Ambulance Service control room in Croydon to meet the staff amid the coronavirus crisis. For the meeting, she opted for a formal look — pastel pink pantsuit by Marks & Spencer that was styled with a classic white t-shirt.

Take a look at the pictures:

Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most. • The last few weeks, and more recent days have been understandably concerning with the continuing spread of coronavirus. • But it’s at times like this when we realise just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society – people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good. • Not only are NHS staff and emergency workers responding to the needs of the public, they – like the rest of us – are concerned about their families, friends and loved ones. • They need our support as much as we need theirs. • All of us have a part to play if we’re going to protect the most vulnerable. • That means acting on the latest expert advice, staying home if we or those we live with have symptoms, and avoiding non-essential contact to help reduce the spread of the virus. • — The Duke of Cambridge

In keeping with the vibe of the look, she kept it basic and accesorised her outfit with silver pumps by Hugo Boss and a pair of mini hoops that worked perfectly.

