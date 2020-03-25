Kate Middleton goes for classics and we love it

After bring back polka dots into the picture we saw Kate Middleton in a vintage outfit. (Designed by Gargi Singh) After bring back polka dots into the picture we saw Kate Middleton in a vintage outfit. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

After acing a green polka dots dress by British label Suzannah, the Duchess of Cambridge was once again seen in a vintage outfit that featured a polka dots base by designer Oscar de le Renta. The fuchsia pink dress featured a classic vintage ruffle high neck detailing along with a black waistband that gave the outfit some structure.

The evening dress was styled with staple black pumps and a boxy clutch bag. Usually seen in subtle hues and neat silhouettes, Kate Middleton looked lovely in the midi dress.

Take a look at the pictures below.

Earlier this week, the Royal was seen at the London Ambulance Service control room in Croydon to meet the staff amid the coronavirus crisis. For the meeting, she opted for a formal look — pastel pink pantsuit by Marks & Spencer that was styled with a classic white t-shirt.

Take a look at the pictures:

In keeping with the vibe of the look, she kept it basic and accesorised her outfit with silver pumps by Hugo Boss and a pair of mini hoops that worked perfectly.

