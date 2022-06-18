scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Kate Middleton channels Princess Diana’s style in chic polka dot dress at Royal Ascot

Kate gave a nod to Princess Diana by accessorising her look with the latter's South-Sea pearl earrings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 18, 2022 3:25:39 pm
Kate gives sartorial nod to Princess Diana (Source: royallyobscure/Instagram)

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is arguably a style icon who boasts of a chic, fuss-free and eye-catching fashion sense. As such, Kate turned heads when she arrived at Royal Ascot with Prince William in a carriage, marking her first appearance at the 2022 fixture.

The Duchess looked lovely in a brown and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, reminiscent of an almost similar look worn by her mother-in-law Princess Diana 34 years ago, at the 1988 Royal Ascot.

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge are pictured ahead of the races (Source: Reuters)

Diana had opted for a white dress with polka dots by Victor Edelstein and paired it with a matching dotted hat and pearl jewellery. Kate, on the other hand, teamed her look with a hat featuring floral details by Sall-Ann Provan.

 

A post shared by Kraliyet Köşesi (@kraliyetkosesi) 

According to People, Kate gave a nod to Princess Diana by accessorising her look with the latter’s South-Sea pearl earrings. “The Princess of Wales wore the jewels on many occasions during the 1990s, including an English National Ballet Gala Performance in Budapest in 1992 when she paired the earrings with the Spencer Tiara,” the report stated.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in a carriage in the Royal Procession on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot (Source: AP)

Prince William looked suave in a three-piece suit, complete with a printed blue tie and a hat.

