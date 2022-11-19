Why Kate Middleton picked a navy blue frock for her recent appearance

Elegant, minimal and statement-making, Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices have always been the talk of the town. Recently, she paid a tribute to Ukraine in a navy blue frock– the colours of Ukraine’s flag. The Princess of Wales visited the Reading Ukrainian Community to show her support for Ukraine, where she met displaced families and joined children for an art session.

Kate wore a pleated navy mustard-yellow polka dots frock. The collared, full-sleeved, button-up semi-sheer dress was worn over a navy slip. She accessorised the outfit with pearl drops dangling, a quilted blue clutch by Jaeger, and navy suede pumps. For the outing, she opted for a natural look with hair down in soft waves.

While Kate has been spotted wearing similar frocks on various occasions, this time, the Princess of Wales styled it with a long camel colour coat which she also wore earlier this month during an engagement in Scarborough.

This is not the first time Kate paid a tribute to someone or something with her fashion pick. A few couple of months back, in a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth, Kate wore pearl jewellery with an all-black outfit. She selected the late monarch’s favourite piece– a pearl necklace comprising three strands. The Queen had worn this three-strand pearl necklace during the funeral of her Prince Philip.

The mourning period saw Kate wearing several pieces of jewellery in a nod to the late queen including the Pearl Leaf Brooch which was loaned to her by the Queen in 2017.

From floor-length gowns and frocks to polka dots and military-style dresses, Kate Middleton has often been spotted dressing as her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. In one of the tributes to Diana, Kate wore a brown and white polka dress in June to attend a horse racing event.

The Alessandra Rich dress featured long sleeves and a matching belt that accentuated her looks. She styled the dress with a brown NAEVA boater hat adorned with white origami flowers, a brown suede clutch, and matching suede pumps. Back in 1988, Diana wore a similar dress but in black and white colour.

Kate Middleton, along with Prince William, visited Air Cadets in East London in April 2021 to pay tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh. She opted for an all-black ensemble that included a black Dolce & Gabbana military-style coat dress that featured round gold buttons. She paired the look with matching heels, a clutch, and a pair of pearl earrings.

In yet another thoughtful tribute to the 22 innocent civilians who lost their lives during a terrorist attack in Manchester, Kate’s earrings featured the city’s bee emblem. She wore a recycled grey-blue Michael Kors coat dress which she paired with earrings, a matching handbag, and blue pumps to the official opening of the Glade of Light Memorial to honour the victims of the May 2017 attack at Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert.

