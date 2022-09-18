scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Kate Middleton’s mourning looks feature an Alexander McQueen, a stunning black coat-dress with hat

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited the Army Training Centre Pirbright to meet with the troops from the Commonwealth countries; check out the pictures

Kate Middleton, Kate Middleton fashion, Kate Middleton mourning looks, Kate Middleton funeral looks, Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen, Queen Elizabeth II death, indian express newsThe Princess of Wales was seen in two different looks for her recent outings ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, both of which stood out and made her look ethereal. Check them out. (Photos: Instagram/@katemiddletonofwales)

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been in mourning ever since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II — her grandmother-in-law — and just like other members of the British royal family, she has been seen in black attire in keeping with the tradition that decrees that family members be seen in black outfits only in the days leading up to the funeral.

Kate recently made a visit to the Army Training Centre Pirbright with her husband William, the Prince of Wales, to meet with the troops from the Commonwealth countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand — who will be taking part in the funeral activities of Queen Elizabeth II this Monday, September 19 — and to thank them for the role they are playing in honouring the queen.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

For the occasion, Kate looked like a vision in a tall, body-hugging, expertly-tailored black coat dress featuring metallic buttons, full sleeves with buttoned cuffs and a slit, underneath which she wore over a black dress that ended just below her knees.

ALSO READ |Queen Elizabeth II funeral: What is the significance of veils worn by women in the UK royal family?

The senior member of the UK royal family also opted for a pair of statement black heels and sheer black stockings. Kate tied her hair in a bun and accessorised with a disc-shaped black hat, and also carried a mini box-shaped handbag.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @katemiddletonofwales

To complete the look, she opted for a dainty pair of pearl-drop earrings that have been seen on her on numerous occasions in the recent week.

ALSO READ |Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth with their jewels at London service

It is said to be her way to pay a tribute to the queen — who actually owned them — and to honour the tradition that states that while in mourning, women in the royal family must wear pearls, which is even called the ‘mourning jewellery’ for the UK monarchy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Royal Style Watch (@royalstylewatch)

The queen herself wore pearls on numerous occasions and was a fan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @katemiddletonofwales

In another look, the Prince and Princess of Wales also visited Sandringham to look at the tributes left outside the gates of Sandringham House for the late queen. The mother-of-two looked ethereal and graceful in a black collared coat that she layered over a black dress designed by Alexander McQueen — as reported by Hello! magazine — which featured a pleated skirt and a round neckline.

The princess left her hair loose and accessorised with a small handbag and statement pearl earrings. She even wore a chain with a cross-shaped pendant.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:20:56 pm
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:20:56 pm
