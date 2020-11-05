Karwa Chauth celebrations: Priyanka, Shilpa, Kajol keep it bright in red

The celebrations might have been subdued, but that did not stop celebrities from putting their best fashion foot forward and fast for their partners’ well-being on Karwa Chauth. Which is perhaps why, despite the festival getting over yesterday, their pictures are still floating on social media. In case you missed out on who wore what, we have you covered with some pictures.
Take a look below:
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the day with her husband and looked ravishing in a red chiffon sari with ruffle detailing. We like how she added the oomph factor by teaming the plain sari with a strappy blouse.
Kajol was seen in a similar sari from Faabiiana. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the outfit was accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and earrings.
Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with ❤️n patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh…. 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in a foil print red Masaba Gupta sari. She teamed it with a matching blouse and also shared a lovely video of breaking the fast with husband Raj Kundra.
Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️🤗🧿🥰😘 Happy Karva Chauth!🌙😍 . . . . . #KarvaChauth2020 #husbandandwife #partners #bestfriends #blessed #gratitude #family
Raveena Tandon looked pretty in this red ensemble from Gopi Vaid. It stood out for the intricate embroidery as she accessorised the outfit with a maang tika and completed the look with hair tied in a bun.
I fast for the happiness and health and long life , for my Mums,(mom and mamma,)my dad,my husband, my kids and their families . It’s all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe . This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in mumbai! #dalhousiediaries . For me, the holiest,purest,is the prayers for ,my parents,my husband my family,who enrich my life everyday with love happiness.I pray and thank god for everything . 🙏🏻 Happy #KarvaChauth ♥️🌕 Outfit- @gopivaiddesigns HMU- @vijaysharmahairandmakeup stylist- @style__inn by @richa_r29 assisted by @ashita_vardhan
Whose look do you like the most?
