Thursday, November 05, 2020
Karwa Chauth celebrations: Priyanka, Shilpa, Kajol keep it bright in red

Even though the festival was over yesterday, photos are still floating on social media and all of them look stunning in red. Here are some instances.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 5, 2020 1:20:59 pm
What do you think of their looks? (Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kajol/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The celebrations might have been subdued, but that did not stop celebrities from putting their best fashion foot forward and fast for their partners’ well-being on Karwa Chauth. Which is perhaps why, despite the festival getting over yesterday, their pictures are still floating on social media. In case you missed out on who wore what, we have you covered with some pictures.

Take a look below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the day with her husband and looked ravishing in a red chiffon sari with ruffle detailing. We like how she added the oomph factor by teaming the plain sari with a strappy blouse.

Kajol was seen in a similar sari from Faabiiana. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the outfit was accessorised it with a statement neckpiece and earrings.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked gorgeous in a foil print red Masaba Gupta sari. She teamed it with a matching blouse and also shared a lovely video of breaking the fast with husband Raj Kundra.

Raveena Tandon looked pretty in this red ensemble from Gopi Vaid. It stood out for the intricate embroidery as she accessorised the outfit with a maang tika and completed the look with hair tied in a bun.

Whose look do you like the most?

