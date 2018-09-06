Karl Lagerfeld collaborates with Puma to launch an exclusive capsule collection

The exclusive Karl Lagerfeld x Puma collection will be available from October 19. (Source: karllagerfeld/Instagram) The exclusive Karl Lagerfeld x Puma collection will be available from October 19. (Source: karllagerfeld/Instagram)

Karl Lagerfeld, the creative director of Chanel and Fendi recently joined hands with Puma to create a 13-piece capsule collection for the brand. The exclusive collection to be launched on October 19, will mark the 50th anniversary of Puma’s original suede sneaker. While the initial aim of the project was to create more designer shoes, it later on grew into a capsule collection that will feature both men and women wear and will have both Lagerfeld and Puma’s signature detailing.

Some of the items from the women’s collection will include a cropped T-shirt and a jumpsuit based on Puma’s archive T7 tracksuit with 7 mm stripes. Meanwhile, the men’s section will have a slim-fit hoodie with matching sweatpants and T-shirts. Apart from these, a backpack, shoulder bag and baseball cap featuring the Karl Lagerfeld x Puma logo on it will be available.

The line will also have a collection inspired by Lagerfeld’s personal style that includes two unisex suede sneakers. The prices for the capsule will range from 40 to 175 euros.

Karl Lagerfeld took to Instagram to announce the collaboration. He posted a sneak peek of the collection captioning it as, “A fashion icon’s fresh take on street style classics: #KARLLAGERFELD will collaborate with @puma to introduce a capsule collection for men and women. Dropping worldwide on October 19 … stay tuned!”

Lagerfeld also recently collaborated with 17-year-old model and Cindy Crawford’s daughter, Kaia Gerber to create another capsule that will feature bodysuits, crop tops, leather mini skirts, motorcycle and tuxedo jackets, all of which will bear the Karl x Kaia logo on them.

What are your thoughts on the Lagerfeld and Puma’s collaboration? Let us know in the comments section below.

