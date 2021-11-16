Karisma Kapoor always impresses with her style; here’s proof

Karisma Kapoor has an impeccable fashion sense. She keeps it simple yet on-point and super stylish.

So it was no different when she recently stepped out in a sculpted gown from the label Bhawnarao Couture. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the look was glamorous and elegant, in keeping with the actor’s signature style.

The outfit complemented her frame rather well. The corset bodice and sequin design really elevated the outfit, and we dig the way she rounded off the look — with her hair styled in soft curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1)

She hardly falters when it comes to her fashion. And what is more impressive is the fact she keeps experimenting even within her comfort zone. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her look?

