On Karisma Kapoor’s birthday, a look at all the times she nailed the colour white

If Karisma Kapoor impressed with her acting credibility over the years, she has now evolved into quite a fashionista. The fit mother of two can be seen nailing almost every look, be it ethnic or contemporary. But there’s one colour that seems to be her favourite.

As the actor celebrates her birthday on June 25, here’s looking at all the times she nailed the one colour she opts for a lot: white.

Karisma looks striking in this monochrome ensemble from Leo and Lin. The white shirt was perfectly teamed with wide-bottom black pants. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was pulled together with hair tied at the back and bright red lipstick. We quite like the way a belt was used to give the outfit some structure.

She looked radiant in this black and white cotton sari. It had a temple design at the border and was teamed with a black sleeveless blouse. The look was accessorised with silver earrings, kada, ring and bright red lipstick. The small black bindi added the finishing touches.

Karisma looked like a dream in this white self-embroidered Varun Bahl ethnic ensemble. The look was accessorised with stunning earrings.

In another instance, she was seen nailing a white Ekaya kurti which was paired with a contrasting colour dupatta.

She looked stunning in this signature Anamika Khanna ensemble. The intricate work on the outfit and her hairdo worked really well.

