From Anarkali to A-line: Every time Karisma Kapoor impressed in a suit

Royal and classy, when in doubt go traditional! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Royal and classy, when in doubt go traditional! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Traditional wear always looks graceful and is always in vogue. Whether it is a brunch with friends or a day at work, you can always fall back on that kurta in your wardrobe and pair it with either denims or a pair of palazzos. From college students to Bollywood celebs, everybody swears by ethnic. So it is no surprise that they form an essential part of Karisma Kapoor’s wardrobe too!

Check out how the Biwi No 1 actor nails the suit look every time she steps out in one.

The actor looks like a vision in this gorgeous Anarkali suit by designer Varun Bahl. We like how she keeps the overall look basic by teaming the ensemble with a pair of silver jhumkis from Azotiique. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the actor opted for basic make-up with a hint of pink on her lips, and hair tied up in a ponytail. A silver potli completed the look.

Kapoor looks lovely in this ethnic ensemble from Ekaya, which comprises of an off-white printed anarkali and a bright purple dupatta with golden prints. We love the colour combination, and how she teamed it with a pair of golden chandbalis. Simple makeup with pink lips, kohl-rimmed eyes and a little bindi rounded out the look.

Looks like the actor loves white, and we aren’t complaining. After all, she pulls it off so effortlessly. We love her in this Surily G ensemble, which was accessorised with a pair of classic aviators, an embroided potli and embellished juttis.

Letting her golden brocade kurta do all the talking, Kapoor keeps it simple with blue pants and sequined juttis. Bright pink lips and a pair of basic golden earrings complete the look.

She looks pretty as a picture in this V-neck magenta kurta which was paired with a white Patiala salwar with golden prints from Payal Pratap. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she completed her look with loose hair, pink lips and a golden necklace which looks as if it was just meant for this ensemble.

