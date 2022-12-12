Karisma Kapoor shows how to ace traditional ensembles with ease; take a look

Karisma Kapoor’s impeccable style and splendour personality won everyone’s hearts in the 90s and early 2000s. The evergreen star may not be frequent on our cinema screens but she continues to turn heads with her elegant sartorial picks. Of late, the actor can be seen donning an array of subtle yet striking ethnic ensembles that can turn into perfect inspiration for anyone looking for some wedding fashion cues.

For a wedding in Monaco, Karisma looked stunning in a white hand-embroidered thread art chiffon sari by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She paired the look with a full-sleeved matching embroidered blouse, emerald jewellery, and glam makeup.

For one of the wedding festivities, she opted for a deep blue kurta featuring golden gota patti work. It was paired with a pair of see-through pants and a matching dupatta. She accessorised this look with golden maang tikka, earrings and bangles. A pair of golden heels, a golden bag, and a gajra around her bun completed this look.

What better than an easy-breezy sari for a casual day? The actor wore a sheer olive organza sari featuring floral prints all over and teamed it with a matching blouse. She paired this look with silver oxidised accessories and peach makeup.

For Diwali, Karisma wore a peach kurta set featuring golden embellishments and embroidery and paired it with a matching sheer dupatta. She completed this look with gold accessories, glam makeup and a hair bun.

She dazzled on the ramp in this dusty pink and pale blue embroidered lehenga paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and an organza dupatta. With her hair tied in a bun, she completed this look with minimal makeup and accessories.

