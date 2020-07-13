Fashion flashback: Karisma Kapoor shines in sequins

What do you think of the throwback photo? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram) What do you think of the throwback photo? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

She may be home, but Karisma Kapoor often dresses up and shares pictures of herself on social media to lift up her spirits. But recently, the actor shared a throwback picture where she can be seen acing an all black look. The ensemble consisted a black top and matching trousers teamed with a sequinned blazer from Balmain. The chic look was rounded out with hair tied in a high knot and minimal makeup.

Check out her post below:

During Easter, the actor was seen in a multicoloured flowy dress. “Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr ! (even wore heels )❤️🐇 Happy Easter all,” she had captioned the picture.

Just before the lockdown, the Mentalhood actor was seen giving serious fashion goals in a monochrome ensemble by Leo & Lin. Styled by Ami Patel, the Karisma looked stunning in the crisp white shirt which was teamed with black flared pants. The ensemble was accessorised with a belt that gave a nice structure to the look. Bright red lipstick and neat hairdo completed the look.

