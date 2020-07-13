scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

Fashion flashback: Karisma Kapoor shines in sequins

The all-black ensemble donned by Karisma Kapoor consisted of a black top, matching trousers and a sequinned blazer. Check out the picture

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 13, 2020 1:20:32 pm
karisma kapoor, karisma kapoor throwback photos, karisma kapoor throwbackphotos, indian express, indian express news What do you think of the throwback photo? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

She may be home, but Karisma Kapoor often dresses up and shares pictures of herself on social media to lift up her spirits. But recently, the actor shared a throwback picture where she can be seen acing an all black look. The ensemble consisted a black top and matching trousers teamed with a sequinned blazer from Balmain. The chic look was rounded out with hair tied in a high knot and minimal makeup.

Check out her post below:

During Easter, the actor was seen in a multicoloured flowy dress. “Since no one is near.. decided to dress up to spread some cheer on Easterr ! (even wore heels )❤️🐇 Happy Easter all,” she had captioned the picture.

Just before the lockdown, the Mentalhood actor was seen giving serious fashion goals in a monochrome ensemble by Leo & Lin. Styled by Ami Patel, the Karisma looked stunning in the crisp white shirt which was teamed with black flared pants. The ensemble was accessorised with a belt that gave a nice structure to the look. Bright red lipstick and neat hairdo completed the look.

View this post on Instagram

@therealkarismakapoor 🖤 @leoandlin

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on

What do you think of the throwback photo?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya, aishwarya rai bachchan sari, aishwarya sabyasachi, aishwarya rai in sari, aishwarya sari, indian express, indian express news
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a sari and how; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 13: Latest News

Advertisement