Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week 2019: Karisma Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar walked the ramp on Day 2

Day 2 saw actors Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Karishma Tanna, Shikha Talsania and many others sashaying down the ramp as showstoppers. While Bhaskar played muse for Prreeti Jaiin, Kapoor walked for designer Sanjukta Dutta.

While Bhaskar played muse for Preeti Jain, Kapoor walked the ramp for Sanjukta Dutta. (Source: APH Image)

The fashion extravaganza, Lotus Make-up India Fashion Week Autumn Winter ’19, is currently underway at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, and various designers are showcasing their latest creations at the event. Day two of the event saw actors Karisma Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Karishma Tanna, Shikha Talsania and many others sashaying down the ramp as showstoppers for various designers. While Bhaskar played muse for Prreeti Jaiin, Kapoor walked for designer Sanjukta Dutta.

Jaiin’s collection ‘Nirmooha’ was high on nude colours with a touch of rich rose gold shades in it. She worked around ruffles and off shoulders for the collection.

Swara Bhaskar wore Prreeti Jaiin’s collection ‘Nirmooha’ on the ramp. (Source: APH Image)
Preeti Jain showcased her collection at the Lotus India Fashion Week. (Source: APH Image)

On the other hand, Kapoor was seen in a gorgeous black and red mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese dress. She rounded off her look with a neat top-knot and danglers. Dutta showcased her new collection “Morom”, which means ‘love’ in Assamese. Inspired by butterflies and flowers, it encapsulated the essence of Assam.

Karisma Kapoor walked in Sanjukta Dutta’s creation. (Source: APH Image)

Dutta presented a mixture of ethnic and Indo- western sensibilities which included a wide range of jumpsuits, mekhela chador, crop tops and skirts. The primary colours in her collection were white, black and beige and was marked by floral motifs.

Sanjukta Dutta showcased her mekhela chador inspired collection at Lotus India Fashion Week. (Source: APH Image)

What is special and interesting about this year though, is a shift in focus towards sustainability, green fashion, and environmental consciousness.

