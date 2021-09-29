Karisma Kapoor wows in a three-piece ensemble as she poses with her ‘main man’

September 29, 2021 8:50:52 pm
Karisma Kapoor’s style can be summed up as effortless and chic. She always keeps it simple and barely gets it wrong.
It was the same this time around when she was spotted looking beautiful in an Anamika Khanna creation. Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma was seen acing the perfect summer look in a floral knotted top teamed with a matching long skirt.
View this post on Instagram
The flowy silhouette made it both comfortable and stylish. But what is interesting is that the ensemble is not two but as Ami shares, a three-piece outfit. We suspect the knotted top is actually worn over a matching bralette top.
View this post on Instagram
The make-up was perfect, going well with the outfit, especially the light smokey eyes. The look was accessorised with big hoop earrings and hair styled in soft curls.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The actor is a delight in ethnic outfits. Here are some instances.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-