scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

Karisma Kapoor wows in a three-piece ensemble as she poses with her ‘main man’

"Florals in the fall 💐💕," the actor captioned her pictures

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 8:50:52 pm
karisma kapoor on the kapil sharma show with randhir kapoorKarisma Kapoor looked lovely in this Anamika Khanna ensemble. (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor’s style can be summed up as effortless and chic. She always keeps it simple and barely gets it wrong.

ALSO READ |Karisma Kapoor is ‘hottest of them all’ as she dazzles in a sequin dress

It was the same this time around when she was spotted looking beautiful in an Anamika Khanna creation. Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma was seen acing the perfect summer look in a floral knotted top teamed with a matching long skirt.

The flowy silhouette made it both comfortable and stylish. But what is interesting is that the ensemble is not two but as Ami shares, a three-piece outfit. We suspect the knotted top is actually worn over a matching bralette top.

The make-up was perfect, going well with the outfit, especially the light smokey eyes. The look was accessorised with big hoop earrings and hair styled in soft curls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The actor is a delight in ethnic outfits. Here are some instances.

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

No Time To Die, James Bond, No Time To Die, No Time To Die world premiere
World premiere of James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ was a fashionable affair; see pics

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement