Karisma Kapoor wows in a three-piece ensemble as she poses with her ‘main man’

Karisma Kapoor’s style can be summed up as effortless and chic. She always keeps it simple and barely gets it wrong.

It was the same this time around when she was spotted looking beautiful in an Anamika Khanna creation. Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma was seen acing the perfect summer look in a floral knotted top teamed with a matching long skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The flowy silhouette made it both comfortable and stylish. But what is interesting is that the ensemble is not two but as Ami shares, a three-piece outfit. We suspect the knotted top is actually worn over a matching bralette top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The make-up was perfect, going well with the outfit, especially the light smokey eyes. The look was accessorised with big hoop earrings and hair styled in soft curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kapil Sharma Show (@tksshowofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

The actor is a delight in ethnic outfits. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

What do you think of her look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!