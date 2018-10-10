Karisma Kapoor stuns in this beautiful red cape dress by Nalandda Bhandari

What do you think about Karisma Kapoor’s look? (Source: nalandda/Instagram)

Elegance and grace define Karisma Kapoor’s fashion choices. Be it walking the ramp or dressing up for an occasion, the actor almost always manages to give us major fashion goals. For her recent appearance, she chose to ditch her usual style and opted for a red cape dress. Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, Kapoor raised the heat in this Nalandda Bhandari outfit. We feel she looked ravishing.

The look was not too heavily accessorised, except for a diamond neckpiece from Forever. Bright red lipstick added just the right element of drama.

Earlier, the actor proved that she can also carry ethnic outfits with elan. Spotted in a peach Anita Dongre salwar-kameez, she looked lovely. A potli, golden juttis, jhumkas, and statement bracelet rounded out the look.

Her hair was styled in beach waves while she opted for nude make-up and a bindi.

We also saw her recreating her look from Raja Hindustani in a white suit by Anita Dongre with aqua blue floral prints around the bust and sleeves. Although it was a rather simple outfit – going by her sartorial choices – she managed to carry it off well.

The blue tear drop bindi added a retro touch to her look. So did her choice of earrings an the off-white jutti.

