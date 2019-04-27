Karisma Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Apr 21 – Apr 27)

Its officially summer and Bollywood celebrities have been spotted wearing summer hues like yellow and white. Whether it is on the red carpet or at the airport, they always manage to impress with their style. Here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has a knack for style and rarely disappoints with her fashion choices. The actor, who was recently spotted at the airport with her children, looked lovely in a white long dress which she teamed with a printed green cape. Hair tied in a ponytail, a pop of pink on the lips and a pair of sunglasses rounded out the actor’s look.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, whose latest film Kalank released recently, was in his casual best at the airport. Dressed in a light pink t-shirt and white ripped shorts which was paired with a shrug, the actor opted for comfort wear. Spotted carrying a backpack, Dhawan accessorised his look with a pair of white sports shoes, and sunglasses.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra sure knows how to make a fashionable entry. She opted for a chic yellow outfit – a Tibi Viscose polo mesh pullover that costs $350 (Rs 24,511 approx) – and matching spring carpenter pants for $531 (Rs 37,187 approx). She pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and rounded off with small hoops, blue-rimmed shades and her mangalsutra. A pop of pink to the lips broke the monotony of the outfit.

Sonam Kapoor

When it comes to giving fashion goals, there is no one better than Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The Neerja actor was seen in a white high neck tee that was paired with black pants and a blazer that was accessorised with a maroon belt at the waist. The look was completed with shades and hair tied at the back.

Sonali Bendre

Sonali Bendre was spotted in an all-white look at the airport recently. She broke the monotony of the look with a pair of coral-coloured Kolhapuri chappals, which we feel added to the look. A sling bag and a pair of sunglasses completed the actor’s look.

Kajol

Kajol was seen in a yellow and white kurta set that she paired with a matching yellow dupatta. She kept the make-up rather simple, and let her hair loose. She rounded off the look with pastel blue footwear, which we feel looked a bit off.

Who do you think looked best?