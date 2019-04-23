Karisma Kapoor looks stunning in this Satya Paul sari

It is summer and while you might feel like less is more in terms of clothing, a cotton sari can work wonders for your wardrobe. In case you are not convinced, take some tips from Karisma Kapoor who impressed us a great deal in this Satya Paul sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, the actor launched the designer’s classic Houndstooth Sari.

The silk crepe creation is a fusion of houndstooth colour and weaves and it stands out due to the the quirky newspaper print and deep textures. We really liked the way the sari was draped and paired with a tan overcoat with a belt clinched at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a ponytail and statement gold earrings and rings.

Kapoor has always nailed the sari look and there is enough evidence of the same. One of her most memorable looks was in a black Sabyasachi sari. The actor, was at Kochi for an event last year, where she charmed all in a stunning black sari with tilla work by the designer. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the sari was teamed with an organdy blouse with fine gilt work. Not going overboard with accessories, the look was styled with gorgeous earrings from Sabyasachi Jewellery and was rounded out with hair tied in a plait and a small bindi.

What do you think of her latest look?