Karisma Kapoor gives lessons on how to pull off an experimental sari look

One can always bank on Karisma Kapoor for fashion inspiration in both contemporary and ethnic wear. Recently, the actor was spotted in an event in Bengaluru and for the occasion, the actor picked a beautiful contemporary fusion sari from the label Anamika Khanna. Needless to say, she looked rather lovely in it.

Kapoor’s satin green sari featured asymmetric palettes which gave an edgy look to the outfit. Kapoor teamed the fusion sari with a strappy blouse and further layered it with a black embellished sleeveless jacket. Keeping her look minimal, Kapoor went for a neat updo and rounded off the outfit with a pair of statement earring and red lips.

Check out some pictures here.

While the actor usually plays safe when it comes to ethnic looks, Kapoor had experimented with her sari a few months back as well. The actor was spotted at the launch of Jimmy Choo’s festive Diwali collection and to say it succinctly, she looked glamorous. The actor wore a monotone dove-grey sari by Kiran Uttam Ghosh and teamed it with a blush pink blouse with a single full sleeve.

We love the gold-embellished collar of the blouse, which matched the actor’s sari border and upped the ante of her attire. Kapoor tied up her hair with a plethora of hairpins giving it a fluffy effect. The actor rounded off her look with a stunning celeste clutch and sandals by Jimmy Choo. We loved her smoky eyes and pink lips, which added grace to the actor’s look.

What do you think of her latest look?