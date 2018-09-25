Karisma Kapoor’s latest look reminds us of ‘Aarti’ from Raja Hindustani

Remember Aarti Sehgal from Raja Hindustani? Karisma Kapoor just recreated the whole look. (Source: eshaamiin1/Instagram) Remember Aarti Sehgal from Raja Hindustani? Karisma Kapoor just recreated the whole look. (Source: eshaamiin1/Instagram)

Fashion is ever evolving but only a few actors try and keep up with the changing times. One such inspiration is Karisma Kapoor, who has a fabulous sense of style. Be it her contemporary looks for a date night with her girlfriends or a traditional sari look for a festive celebration, she can ace it all.

Recently, the actor was seen in a white suit by Anita Dongre with aqua blue floral prints around the bust and sleeves. Although it was a rather simple outfit – going by her sartorial choices – she managed to carry it off well.

The blue tear drop bindi added a retro touch to her look. So did her choice of earrings an the off-white jutti. It reminded us of her charachter ‘Aarti Sehgal’ from the movie Raja Hindustani.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen wearing another Anita Dongre outfit for Janmashthami celebrations. We really like the embellishment on the peach salwar-kameez which was characteristic of the designer. We also like the way she styled it with gorgeous jhumkis, a potli, a statement bracelet on one hand and golden juttis.

With hair in beach waves, she rounded out her look with nude make-up and a bindi.

Check out the pictures here.

Which of the two is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

