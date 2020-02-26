We need this dress from Karisma Kapoor’s wardrobe; check it out here

Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in this red outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Karisma Kapoor looks ravishing in this red outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are wondering where to get a masterclass on keeping it classic with a twist, Karisma Kapoor will come to your rescue. Not the biggest experimentalist when it comes to fashion, as her take on style is mainly monochromatic, we still admire how she effortlessly pulls off variety of silhouettes — from flowing gowns to ethnic salwar suits.

But she took her fashion game to a whole new level with her latest outfit — a crimson red off-the-shoulder dress from Roland Mouret. Styled by Ami Patel for the trailer launch of Mentalhood, the outfit was accessorised with rings from Suhani Parekh and earrings from Nene.

Check out her look below.

For makeup, the actor went for a dewy base and wore sleek eyeliner with kohl-rimmed eyes. Often spotted with red lips, this time she went for nude lips and a generous dose of golden highlighter to complete her look. For footwear, she kept it as bright in a pair of red pointy toe scrapins.

Prior to this, the Andaz Apna Apna actor was seen in a double-breasted pantsuit, which featured crescent moon prints, from Never Fully Dressed. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the look was styled with a sleek puffy hairdo and fuchsia lips, which added a pop of colour to the overall look. It was completed with a pair of beige stilettos.

What do you think of her look?

