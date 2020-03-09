Karisma Kapoor looks sharp in this red jumpsuit; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Eshaa Amiin/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Karisma Kapoor’s fashion sense has mostly been chic and neat. The actor proved that yet again, as she recently stepped out in a one-shoulder red jumpsuit which stood out for the drape and the way it was clinched at the waist. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the outfit from Swatee Singh looked lovely on the actor, and what we liked most was how understated the look was, making the ensemble a perfect fit for both a morning and an evening wear.

The look was rounded out with a neat hairdo and smokey eyes.

Prior to this, the actor was seen at the screening of her upcoming web series, Mentalhood. She was seen donning

a Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Ami Patel for the event, the look was kept understated but stood out for the purple eyeshadow.

