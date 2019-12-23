Sequin is in but not the way Karisma Kapoor styles it

What do you think of her recent look?(Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look?(Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are interested in the world of fashion, you would know that this was the year of sequins. Several actors have donned it and now Karisma Kapoor too has done the same. However, the actor, who usually carries herself well in any outfit, disappointed us sorely when she recently stepped out in a sequin dress with elaborate sleeves and it just did not work.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the outfit did not fit well. The look was rounded out with black earrings which did not work at all to elevate the look.

In the past, the actor has nailed the sequin look. She was spotted looking lovely in a black sequin sari from Manish Malhotra. We had quite liked how the look was kept minimalistic, letting the outfit take the centre stage. It was rounded out with smokey eyes and a neat bun completed the look.

A similar sari was also donned by Kareena Kapoor Khan. She was seen in a pink sequin sari and was styled with a lovely, risque blouse. The look was rounded out with messy hairdo and a Polki necklace.

What do you think of Karishma’s recent look?

