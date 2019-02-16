Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and more: Best airport looks of the week (Feb 10–Feb 16)

Many celebrities were spotted at the airport this week – and their styles were a mix of casual and comfort. While celebrities like Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon looked elegant in their choice of attire, Manisha Koirala and Arjun Kapoor opted for comfort over style. Here’s a compilation of some of the most interesting airport looks of the week.

Raveena Tandon

The Maatr actor looked beautiful in a black-coloured suit which she wore with embroidered jutis. With her hair clipped up from the sides, Tandon kept her make-up minimal and wore jhumkis which rounded out her look perfectly. She accessorised her outfit a black bag.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor nailed the casual look when he stepped out in a white T-shirt and black cargo pants. The black and white look was paired with black shoes, a pair of sunglasses and a cap. He accessorised his look with a watch and a silver chain.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor likes to keep it stylish – whether it is on the red carpet or at the airport. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor was recently spotted at the airport in a maroon and pink ensemble. The actor, who wore brown loafers, added a pop of colour to her look with red lips and similar nail paint. She kept her hair tied at the back and rounded off her look with a brown handbag and a pair of sunglasses.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor rarely goes wrong when it comes to her fashion choices. So it was no surprise when the actor was spotted looking gorgeous in a simple ankle-length flared dress that she teamed with a brown coat and a pair of ankle boots. Keeping her hair loose, she wore a pair of sunnies and carried a handbag.

Manisha Koirala

Actor Manisha Koirala kept her airport look casual in a light pink shirt and a pair of trousers that she teamed with a white overcoat. With her tied back, the Dil Se actor rounded off her look with matching footwear, a pair of oversized sunglasses and a bag.

Whose look would you like to recreate?