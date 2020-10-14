scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Karisma Kapoor looks dazzling in this black sequinned blazer

We hope to see more such pictures in the future. What do you think of her look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | October 14, 2020 12:30:54 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Things might take some time to resemble the normal we were accustomed to but people have gradually started stepping out of their homes. And with people we mean celebrities. Karisma Kapoor was recently seen enjoying a night out in Mumbai looking lovely in a black sequinned blazer from Armani Exchange.

The actor let the outfit do all the talking, completing it with minimal make-up and bright red lipstick.

View this post on Instagram

Mumbai nights 🖤

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Prior to this, she was seen in a pretty floral jaal kurta set in cotton teamed with organza dupatta and chikan pyjama from the label Gulabo Jaipur. She had dressed up for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and completed the look with simple make-up and neat hairdo. The actor often dons red and looks effortlessly lovely in it.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram

Ganapati Darshan 🙏🏼🕉🌺 #familytime

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Sending love ❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

We hope to see more such pictures in the future. What do you think of her look?

