Sunday, September 19, 2021
Karisma Kapoor oozes elegance in her recent appearance; take a look

Once again, the actor left us impressed as she posed in an Anarkali suit

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 19, 2021 7:10:15 pm
Karisma Kapoor, fashionKarisma Kapoor was a sight to behold in this ethnic ensemble. (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor is truly a timeless beauty who oozes grace and charm in every look. We love how she keeps her fashion elegant and effortless. Once again, the gorgeous actor left us impressed as she posed in an Anarkali suit.

Karisma looked ethereal in an ivory Anarkali set with a printed dupatta by designer Punit Balana. The ensemble featured intricate red prints and delicate resham cutwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor) 

The actor kept the look traditional as she accessorised it with a long layered necklace, golden earrings, a bracelet and a ring. A pair of matching jootis added the finishing touch to this ethnic ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Punit Balana (@punitbalanaofficial) 

She left her tresses open and rounded off the look with a red bindi, blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara laden eyes, well-defined eyebrows and bright red lip colour that elevated the look further. It is perfect for those who like to wear ethnic without going overboard.

Prior to this, Karisma had donned a full-sleeved shimmery knee-length black dress that accentuated her svelte frame. She had kept the look bold and edgy with her hair styled in a sleek bun and nude makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor) 

What do you think about her look?

