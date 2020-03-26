Catch Karisma Kapoor in this envy-worthy Massimo Dutti ensemble

What do you think about the actor’s brown on brown look? (Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about the actor’s brown on brown look? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Karisma Kapoor recently made her digital debut with the web series, Mentalhood. The actor also stepped out on numerous occasions earlier this month to promote the series which talks about motherhood. At one such promotional event, Karisma stepped out looking lovely in a Massimo Dutti ensemble. The outfit consisted of an oversized shirt styled with a matching pleated skirt, making for a distinctly feminine, yet powerful look.

The monotone outfit was paired with clear heels. She went on to accessorise her brown outfit with golden hoops that gave it a quirky spin. In the hair and make-up department, she went for a hair tied in a ponytail, and smokey eyes, mascara and red lipstick. This look can be ideal if you are looking for workplace outfits, especially during spring.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Prior to this, she proved that she is a pro at acing monochrome ensembles. Styled by Ami Patel, the Fiza actor looked lovely in a Leo & Lin outfit which consisted of a white shirt and black flared pants. We really liked the cuts and the way the belt was used to give the outfit some structure.

The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and a neat hairdo.

