Pops of colour or black-and-white: What’s your monsoon style?

Take a look at Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Take a look at Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s latest style file. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to nailing street style, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora have rarely disappointed us. Right from cotton power suits to printed dresses, the actors have, time and again, given us lessons on how to get it right and that too effortlessly. Continuing their fashionable streak, the BFFs were yet again spotted together, this time, keeping it stylish yet comfortable.

While Kapoor stepped out in a strappy multi-coloured maxi dress that she teamed with a pair of yellow flats, Malaika Arora created monochrome magic in trousers and crop top combo. The Chaiyyan Chaiyyan girl’s outfit included a black plunging neckline top that she teamed with a pair of off-white flared leg trousers. Both the celebrities seemed comfortable in their outfits, which they nailed to the T.

Karisma Kapoor (L) along with Malaika Arora (C) and Anu Dewan. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor (L) along with Malaika Arora (C) and Anu Dewan. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kapoor further accessorised her outfit with a black handbag, oversized sunnies and opted for minimal make-up with pink lips.

Karisma Kapoor opted for a vibrant outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Karisma Kapoor opted for a vibrant outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Arora too kept her accessories minimal and rounded off her look with a tousled hairdo and red lips.

Malaika Arora picked a black and white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora picked a black and white combo. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, we spotted Kapoor and Arora acing checkered outfits. While Arora kept it sharp in a backless monochrome jumpsuit teamed with white pointed-toe heels, Kapoor’s chose a mini dress paired with shiny sneakers that gave girl-next-door vibes.

Whose look do you prefer? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd