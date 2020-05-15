Karisma Kapoor’s makeup looks have us floored; take a look

From basic red lips to jewel-toned eyes, there is nothing the actor cannot ace! (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) From basic red lips to jewel-toned eyes, there is nothing the actor cannot ace! (Photo: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Karima Kapoor knows how to make a statement, whether it is with her fashion or makeup. The actor can be seen acing bright red and fuchsia lips with equal ease as eye shadows and smudged-kohl look. Ahead, check out all the times she gave us major makeup goals; you might even want to try a new look!

Black smokey eyes are classic, but there’s nothing like Karisma’s purple smokey eye look. The actor makes a stunning statement with her eye makeup which has been beautifully complemented with bronzed and contoured cheeks along with plain lip gloss. If you want to achieve this look, make sure your eye shadow blending skills are on point.

Karisma loves her classic red lips look. And why not, we aces it like a diva! Here, she has paired red lips with kohl-rimmed eyes. If you are no big fan of kajal, you can always pair your red lips with a beaming highlighter. There’s no match like dewy skin with crimson red lips.

Who doesn’t love jewel-toned eyes? If you are someone who has recently fallen in love with makeup, we suggest you begin with jewel-toned colours, if playing with hues is on your mind. Usually found in shades of green, blue and golden, they come in the form of creamy eyeshadow sticks which are super easy to work with.

Wondering what makeup to wear with ethnic outfits? Take a cue from the Mentalhood actor and go for bold eyeliner with kohl-smudged eyes and fuchsia lips. You can tone down the lip colour and go for basic nude pink or brown.

This makeup look works with an outfit that has a boho vibe. Smudged smokey eyes with a hint of grey eye shadow add a lot of oomph to the otherwise basic smokey eye look.

What do you think about her makeup looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd