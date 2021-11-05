Karisma Kapoor looks mesmerising in a black lehenga set; take a look

Trust Karisma Kapoor to make you stop and take note every time she steps out. From casual to ethnic looks — the actor never fails to impress with her fashion game. This time, too, she left us totally spellbound as she looked festive ready in a lehenga set.

Karisma stepped up her festive fashion game in a black lehenga set by designer Tarun Tahiliani. The lehenga, which was a perfect blend of ethnic and contemporary, featured intricate silver and golden embroidery and was paired with a matching dupatta and a half-sleeved blouse with a plunging neckline.

Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she ditched all accessories, letting the gorgeous ensemble steal all the attention. Karisma wore her hair in a sleek bun with a couple of white roses, giving the look the perfect traditional touch.

We absolutely love how the actor went bold with her makeup. She opted for smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks and a dark red lip shade.

Prior to this, she had left us impressed in a white chikankari lehenga set by Manish Malhotra. It was paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and sheer dupatta with feathery details.

She styled her hair in soft curls and rounded off the look with shimmery eyeshadow, kohled eyes, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and bright red lip colour.

What do you think about Karisma Kapoor’s latest looks?

