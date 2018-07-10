Karisma Kapoor’s black-and-white dress is just right for a laid-back summer holiday

We love everything about Karisma Kapoor’s look. What about you? (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) We love everything about Karisma Kapoor’s look. What about you? (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

Many celebrities are taking the monochrome way nowadays. Taapsee Paanu recently donned a monochrome sheer top and a sequin skirt from the label Sameer Madan. Although she failed to impress us, Tamannaah Bhatia did an amazing job in a tiered dress from Curated Closet. Now the one to follow suit is Karisma Kapoor.

Holidaying in London, she recently posted a picture of herself wearing a lovely a black and white gingham dress. We love the messy knotted bun, the shades and the pink blingy footwear. Kapoor clearly knows how to holiday in style.

Kapoor has always been a fashionista and proves it time and again with her public appearances. Whether it was sequins, embellished pieces or playing with fusion, Kapoor has always set trends, and that too effortlessly.

At the wedding party thrown for Sonam Kapoor by Natasha Poonawala, Kapoor wore a embellished black number with peacock green sleeves and impressed one and all. She dazzled in a Lanvin midi and completed the look with some strappy heels and a chic pair of earrings.

Karisma Kapoor has always been a trendsetter. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram) Karisma Kapoor has always been a trendsetter. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/ Instagram)

Kapoor has never hesitated to take risks but her most memorable looks are the embellished outfits. What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

