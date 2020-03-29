Karisma Kapoor’s summer wardrobe could help you update yours; check it out here

From summer dresses to a black crop top, take cues from Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram) From summer dresses to a black crop top, take cues from Karisma Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

While you are at home presently, revamping your wardrobe and possibly clearing your makeup storage right this minute may be, we are certain you are also making way for the summers. If you are looking for cues to elevate your style this season, Karisma Kapoor comes to your rescue! Her style is effortless, easy to recreate and chic. Check out these five best styles we have listed out for you.

A black T-shirt dress is basic in your wardrobe and Kapoor gives you just the right cue to style it with a blazer. The black is such a versatile colour. Even though the actor dons a grey blazer, you could go for a brighter option. While she sports white sneakers, you could opt for heels and elevate your look or simply wear a pair of statement earrings.

There’s nothing a white T-shirt and a pair of plaid pants can’t do. A white T-shirt is a basic in your wardrobe and it goes well with almost anything ranging from a skirt to a pair of denims or a pair of trousers. Kapoor surely knows how to even make basics look chic!

Who hasn’t been a fan of pantsuits in the past year? Last year witnessed it becoming a big trend, and looks like it is not going anywhere. However, this summer opt for something that is bright just like Karisma Kapoor’s pantsuit from the house of Edelinelee which was styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel.

If we had to pick just one outfit for the entire summer, we would recommend a basic crop top and a pair of denims. Either you wear it just like that or style it with a shrug. Add a few accessories and you are good to go.

Is it even summer if you don’t wear a dress? Here’s the actor is seen wearing a stunning asymmetrical dress from the house of three floor. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the outfit was paired with white pencil heels. We like how the outfit exudes an old-school vibe because of the white buttons near the waist.

What are your plans for this summer?

