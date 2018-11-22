Karisma Kapoor channels elegance and street style flawlessly into one look

One can always bank on Karisma Kapoor for fashion inspiration in both contemporary and ethnic wear. Recently, the actor was seen looking absolutely gorgeous in a beautiful floral, ankle-length dress. Hair parted on one side and styled into soft curls added a dash of oomph to it. She accessorised the outfit with a black Yves Saint Laurent bag and a pair of intricately designed black pointed heels from Jimmy Choo. Styled by Prabal Gurung, Kapoor kept her make-up minimal.

Advertising

Taking to Instagram, she shared her picture and captioned it saying, “My style mantra is sophisticated, chic but always with an element of fun”.

A few days back, the actor was spotted in Sabyasachi – a gorgeous black sari with tilla work. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, it was teamed with an organdy blouse with fine gilt work and the look was accessorised with exquisite earrings from Sabyasachi Jewelry. A small bindi and hair tied in a plait completed the look and added an old-world charm to it.

Prior to that, the actor was spotted in Pune where she stunned all, once again, in a Sabyasachi sari. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the hand-printed yellow georgette sari is a classic and can be worn during any occasion and the look can be recreated easily. She accessorised it with a signature Sabyasachi leather belt in ivory and kept her make-up minimal.

Check out the pictures here.

Doesn’t she look stunning?