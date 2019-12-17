Karisma Kapoor looks like a vision in this white brocade kurta set; see pics

Karisma Kapoor looked anything but basic. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Karisma Kapoor looked anything but basic. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Karisma Kapoor is not only known for her beauty, she is also admired for her impeccable fashion choices. And her latest look is proof, as the actor looked resplendent in a basic white brocade kurta set at the engagement ceremony of her cousin brother, Armaan Jain. The Payal Khandwala traditinal handover silk brocade ensemble, which comprised a half-sleeved A-line kurta with an interesting collar detail, was teamed with matching trousers. The look can best be described as fierce yet feminine.

The actor opted for a subtle look and teamed her tailored ensemble with statement gold earrings and matching kada by Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. She rounded off her look with a golden clutch and metallic golden shoes. Hair neatly tied in a sleek ponytail, dewy base, soft smokey eyes and crimson red lips added the finishing touches.

Wondering how she looked? Take a look at the pictures.

Recently, she was spotted in a casual attire, and needless to say aced the look. We like how she kept it basic by teaming a black T-shirt with a frilled midi skirt. Hair tied in a neat ponytail and black strappy flats completed the look.

Take a look at the pictures.

What do you think of her latest look?

