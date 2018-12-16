Karisma Kapoor gives lessons on how to look absolutely gorgeous in white

When it comes to fashion, Karisma Kapoor keeps things simple and understated. The actor has been seen wearing a lot of white of late and every time she wore the colour, she carried it off rather effortlessly.

For one of her recent appearances, the actor was seen in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. She looked graceful in the heavily embroidered churidar with multi-coloured thread. Styed by Tanya Ghavri, the look was accessorised with statement earrings and a sling bag.

At the recently held star-studded wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Kapoor looked resplendent in a white and gold sari from Raw Mango. The timeless combination is known to work its magic every time without fail. And when Kapoor wore it, it didn’t disappoint. Hair neatly tied in a bun and a statement neckpiece rounded out the look rather nicely.

Twinning with her at the wedding was her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor looked dazzling in a white lehenga by Anita Dongre. Styled by Mohit Rai, the look was accessorised with a maang tika and a pair of gorgeous earrings from Anita Dongre’s Pink City along with bangles from Amrapali Jewels.

Another actor who rocked the colour white at the wedding was Deepika Padukone. The newly-wed was seen in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla sari. The jamdani sari with gold zardozi lace was teamed with a full-sleeve tulle zardozi blouse. Hair neatly tied in a bun and stunning earrings completed the look.

What do you think of her style?