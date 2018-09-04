Karisma Kapoor in this Anita Dongre salwar-kameez gives us ethnic goals

Karisma Kapoor can pull off both ethnic and contemporary outfits with elan. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram) Karisma Kapoor can pull off both ethnic and contemporary outfits with elan. (Source: therealkarismakapoor/Instagram)

Trust Karisma Kapoor to dress for an occasion and leave you impressed. The actor, who recently went all ethnic for Janmashthami celebrations, made for a pretty picture in a peach colour Anita Dongre salwar-kameez. We really like the embellishment on the outfit which was characteristic of the designer. We also like the way she styled it with gorgeous jhumkis, a potli, a statement bracelet on one hand and golden juttis.

With hair in beach waves, she rounded out her look with nude make-up and a bindi.

The actor, however, can pull off ethnic as well as contemporary outfits with similar elan. Recently, she was spotted with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan shooting for Lux alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Sharmila Tagore. And like always, Karisma looked gorgeous. We really like the sweetheart neckline of the golden, off-shoulder gown by Swapnil Shinde. The outfit was accessorised with a matching pendant that worked wonders. Her look was rounded out with nude make-up and hair coiffed into a messy bun.

She can also pull off a monochrome look with panache. A few months back, the actor was spotted holidaying in London wearing a lovely black and white gingham dress. We loved the pink blingy footwear, messy knotted bun and the shades.

Kapoor’s fashion sense has evolved with time and it is always exciting to see what she would wear next.

What do you think of her style quotient? Let us know in the comments below.

