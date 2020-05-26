Follow Us:
Karisma Kapoor loves wearing saris and we love seeing her in them

We love how elegant and stunning she looks in the ensemble. And to make your weekday better, we have collated some of her best sari looks.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 26, 2020 1:20:20 pm
karisma kapoor, karisma kapoor sabyasachi, karisma kapoor sari looks, karisma kapoor sabyasachi sari looks, karisma kapoor raw mango sari looks, indian express, indian express news What do you think about her looks? (Source: Karisma Kapoor, Sabyasachi, Tanya Ghavri/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Karisma Kapoor can really nail saris, and as a treat to us, she is seen wearing them often. We love how elegant and stunning she looks in them. And to make your weekday better, we have collated some of her best sari looks.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The actor looked lovely in this black sheer Sabyasachi sari. The contrasting blouse and hair tied in a bun worked really well for the look.

She nailed this floral-printed Sabyasachi sari with equal ease. This time, she paired it with a matching full sleeved blouse and accessorised it with a waist belt.

Keeping things elegant, she had stepped out in this Raw Mango sari recently. We loved the colour combination as well as the embroidered floral designs on the sheer ensemble. The look was accessorised with gold earrings, potli and completed with a small red bindi.

Karisma Kapoor looked elegant in this Raw Mango sari. (Source: APH Images)

We also really liked her in this golden sheer Raw Mango sari. The contrasting blouse worked really well and since her, many celebrities were seen wearing this combination.

The actor looked resplendent in this white Raw Mango sari. We loved the way she kept the accessories to a minimal and just let her sari do the talking.

Coincidently twinning again ! ❤️ #whiteisright⚪️ #sisters

The Mentalhood actor wears a lot of Sabyasachi and she was seen in this white sheer sari from the designer. The thickly encrusted border worked really well.

During Diwali last year, Karisma stepped out looking ravishing in this red Sabyasachi sari. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun.

What do you think of her looks?

