Karisma Kapoor loves wearing saris and we love seeing her in them

Karisma Kapoor can really nail saris, and as a treat to us, she is seen wearing them often. We love how elegant and stunning she looks in them. And to make your weekday better, we have collated some of her best sari looks.

The actor looked lovely in this black sheer Sabyasachi sari. The contrasting blouse and hair tied in a bun worked really well for the look.

She nailed this floral-printed Sabyasachi sari with equal ease. This time, she paired it with a matching full sleeved blouse and accessorised it with a waist belt.

Keeping things elegant, she had stepped out in this Raw Mango sari recently. We loved the colour combination as well as the embroidered floral designs on the sheer ensemble. The look was accessorised with gold earrings, potli and completed with a small red bindi.

We also really liked her in this golden sheer Raw Mango sari. The contrasting blouse worked really well and since her, many celebrities were seen wearing this combination.

The actor looked resplendent in this white Raw Mango sari. We loved the way she kept the accessories to a minimal and just let her sari do the talking.

The Mentalhood actor wears a lot of Sabyasachi and she was seen in this white sheer sari from the designer. The thickly encrusted border worked really well.

During Diwali last year, Karisma stepped out looking ravishing in this red Sabyasachi sari. The look was completed with hair tied in a neat bun.

