Sunday, August 30, 2020
Ganpati celebrations: Karisma Kapoor looks lovely in this all-red ensemble

The actor kept the look simple and completed it with a neat hairdo.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2020 6:20:12 pm
karisma kapoor, karisma kapoor ganpati celebrations, karisma kapoor recent photos, karisma kapoor instagram, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

This year, while things are different because of the pandemic, it has hardly stopped celebrities from dressing up and looking their best during festivals. For Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a lovely floral Jaal sets in cotton with organza dupatta and chikan pajama from the label Gulabo Jaipur.

The actor looked lovely in the all-red ensemble as she kept the look simple and completed it with a neat hairdo.

Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram

Sending love ❤️🙏🏼

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

Divya Khosla Kumar, too, had opted for red during the celebrations. Check out her pictures:

View this post on Instagram

May Bappa Bless us all 🙏 #ganpatibappamorya ❤️

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) on

View this post on Instagram

Love ❤️ & light 🌟

A post shared by Divyakhoslakumar (@divyakhoslakumar) on

What do you think of their looks?

