Ganpati celebrations: Karisma Kapoor looks lovely in this all-red ensemble

What do you think of her look? (Source: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram)

This year, while things are different because of the pandemic, it has hardly stopped celebrities from dressing up and looking their best during festivals. For Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Karisma Kapoor was spotted in a lovely floral Jaal sets in cotton with organza dupatta and chikan pajama from the label Gulabo Jaipur.

The actor looked lovely in the all-red ensemble as she kept the look simple and completed it with a neat hairdo.

Check out the pictures here:

Divya Khosla Kumar, too, had opted for red during the celebrations. Check out her pictures:

What do you think of their looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd