Karisma Kapoor nails this monochrome ensemble; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram) What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

One can trust Karisma Kapoor to never disappoint with her sartorial choices, and she proved it again as she stepped out in a monochrome ensemble. Styled by Ami Patel, the Mentalhood actor looked lovely in a Leo & Lin outfit which consisted of a white shirt and black flared pants. We really liked the cuts and the way the belt was used to give the outfit some structure.

The look was rounded out with bright red lipstick, filled-in eyebrows and a neat hairdo.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Prior to this, she had stepped out in a red jumpsuit which was styled by Eshaa Amiin. Much like always, the actor looked lovely in the outfit by Swatee Singh which featured a one-shoulder detailing. We like how understated the look was, and the way it was rounded out with smokey eyes and a chic hairdo.

ALSO READ | Karisma Kapoor looks sharp in this red jumpsuit; see pics

What do you think of her latest look?

